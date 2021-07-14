Iconic Manhattan Spot to Be Covered in Scaffolds for Up to 10 Years

One of lower Manhattan's most iconic spots is being closed to the public for the urgent installation of safety scaffolding -- which could remain in place for up to a decade.

The steps of the Federal Hall National Memorial on Wall Street are a popular photo and seating spot for tourists and financial industry types. But the National Park Service said Wednesday that a recent inspection found "multiple failed stone conditions" that require immediate repair.

The agency said it hired a structural engineer to build a scaffolding platform that would "protect the public from any falling debris." When that scaffolding is finished, which is expected by mid-September, the steps can re-open.

But visitors will have to get used to some changes -- the Park Service said the scaffolding will stay for "approximately five to ten years."