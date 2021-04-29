Iconic Central Park Landmark, Tavern on the Green, Reopens After More Than a Year

What to Know Following the loosening up of dining restrictions, the iconic Central Park restaurant Tavern on the Green will reopen Thursday after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic

Tavern on the Green, which was closed for 13 months, will open its indoor dining at 50 percent capacity, as well as its outdoor dining spaces

Tavern on the Green’s “To-Go” window will also reopen with a menu including wraps, frittatas and other plates for park snacking, and a full drink menu including wine, beer, and cocktails to-go

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo begins to loosen pandemic restrictions on restaurants and businesses across the state, an iconic landmark in New York City will reopen for the first time in 13 months.

Tavern on the Green, a historic restaurant located in Central Park, will resume indoor dining at 50% capacity Thursday at 5 p.m. as well as serve food and beverages outdoors. Its open space offerings include its Main Courtyard located across from Central Park’s Sheep’s Meadow, its Beer Garden located at the front of the restaurant, and its South Terrace, typically used as a covered outdoor events space.

The restaurant will get back to its normal opening hours on Friday and resume lunch at 11 a.m. on weekdays and brunch at 9 a.m. on weekends.

Although the restaurant will accept walk-ins, it highly encourages reservations. Since Tavern on the Green began accepting reservations on Tuesday, all time slots for Thursday appeared to have been booked.

In order to be able to serve more customers, Tavern on the Green will also reopen its “To-Go” window with a menu that includes wraps, frittatas and other plates for park snacking, and a full drink menu including wine, beer, and cocktails. Guests can order ahead online from the park and will receive a text alert when their order is ready for contact-free pick up at the window, which is located facing the park on the south side of Tavern’s Main Courtyard.

“To say that we are excited to open our doors again is an understatement,” said Jim Caiola, Co-Owner of Tavern on the Green. “Tavern is more than just a restaurant, it is a place for New Yorkers to unwind, relax in the heart of Central Park, and feel some kind of normalcy again. The past year has tested our industry, and we have come back more resilient and innovative than ever. It has been powerful to see how restaurants have adapted and we so look forward to bringing back such a special offering, whether our guests are coming in for dinner in the iconic Central Park Room, or grabbing a cheese plate and cocktails to enjoy in the park.”

Hours of operations for Tavern on the Green will be: