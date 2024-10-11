Iconic Rockefeller Center ice skating rink opens for season tomorrow

The iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center reopens for the 2024-25 fall and winter season on Saturday.

The iconic skating rink, which first opened in 1936 and became a permanent fixture of midtown Manhattan's holiday season in 1939, will be open daily starting at 9 a.m. when it returns Oct.12. Last skate is at 11 p.m.

Admission prices range from $21 to $114 per person, depending on the date and time of day. Skate rentals are available for an additional $12. And if you think you'll be spending a lot of time on those skates, you can buy an unlimited skating pass for the whole season.

Learn more about that and find out where to buy tickets right here. Private lessons and skate schools will also be available.

More than a quarter-million people typically visit the rink every year.

Disclosure: NBC Universal is a long-term tenant of 30 Rockefeller Center.