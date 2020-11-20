Ice Rink Opens Saturday at Rockefeller Center for Shortened Season

Ice skating returns to Rockefeller Center this weekend. It's the latest holiday staple to return in New York City during a pandemic that has already taken or altered so many wintertime traditions in the Big Apple.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center is scheduled to open for the fall and winter season on Nov. 21 and runs until Jan. 17. Due to the coronavirus, the number of skaters will be limited for social distancing.

Tickets are available for designated appointment windows over the eight week skate season; daily hours are 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

The first day of skating won't start until 2 p.m., and only a few time slots were still available as of Friday afternoon.

The iconic skating rink, which first opened in 1936 and became a permanent fixture of midtown's holiday season in 1939, will close earlier than normal this year due to a planned renovation.

More than a quarter-million people visit the rink annually but this year will be very different. Visitors will only get to enjoy the rink until Jan. 17.

Disclosure: NBC Universal is a long-term tenant of 30 Rockefeller Center.