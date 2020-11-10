Ice Rink at Rockefeller Center Set to Open on November 21

The pandemic has cancelled a lot of events but not ice skating at Rockefeller Center.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center is scheduled to open for the fall and winter season on Oct. 12, a spokesperson for Tishman Speyer confirmed. Due to the coronavirus, the number of skaters will be limited for social distancing.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, the New York Times first reported.

The iconic skating rink, which first opened in 1936 and became a permanent fixture of midtown's holiday season in 1939, will close earlier than normal this year due to a planned renovation.

More than a quarter-million people visit the rink annually but this year will be very different. Visitors will only get to enjoy the rink until Jan. 17.

Disclosure: NBC Universal is a long-term tenant of 30 Rockefeller Center.