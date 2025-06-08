The NYPD arrested at least nine protesters on Saturday following a standoff in Lower Manhattan between law enforcement and a crowd of demonstrators looking to stop ongoing immigrations raids conducted by ICE.

A group of demonstrators roughly 100 in size amassed around Federal Plaza, at one point a few people in the crowd tried to stop a white van from exiting the area.

Pro-migrant activists say they received a trip from families seeking asylum who say they were placed under arrest after showing up for their immigration appointments on Saturday morning, and were allegedly being transported to a federal detention center.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After the demonstrators successfully forced the white van back into the building's garage, an NYPD contingent arrived and started pushing protesters back onto the other side of the street. Police were broadcasting recorded messages ordering people to disperse or face arrest.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Eventually the two sides clashed, with police detaining several people and using peppery spray to disperse the crowd when they refused to leave. Several protesters were injured and had to be taken to nearby hospitals.

The NYPD said at least nine people were arrested and 12 issued summonses.

"[Protesters] are here today because these are our neighbors," one demonstrator told News 4. "It's a catch-22: these people are following the law, they are going to their hearings, their check-ups."

In recent weeks, federal authorities have reportedly been grabbing migrants who appear at court for routine appointments. Many have been whisked off and court officials close their cases.

"We are seeing the NYPD here, the NYPD is not supposed to collaborate with ICE. What they are doing here today is collaborating with ICE," the demonstrator added.

The weekend protect comes on the heels of another detention of a New York City high school student seeking asylum. Last week an 11th grader from Queens was picked up following a routine immigration appointment, state Sen. Michael Gianaris told News 4.

In a social media statement, the Department of Homeland Security referred to Saturday's protesters as "rioters."

"Outside a federal law enforcement building in New York City, more than 150 rioters erupted to interfere with ICE’s immigration enforcement operations. Thankfully, unlike in Los Angeles, the local police department quickly responded to the riots," the agency wrote on X.