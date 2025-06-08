Immigration

Protesters trying to stop ICE immigration raids arrested in Lower Manhattan showdown

By Julio "Gaby" Acevedo and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NYPD arrested at least nine protesters on Saturday following a standoff in Lower Manhattan between law enforcement and a crowd of demonstrators looking to stop ongoing immigrations raids conducted by ICE.

A group of demonstrators roughly 100 in size amassed around Federal Plaza, at one point a few people in the crowd tried to stop a white van from exiting the area.

Pro-migrant activists say they received a trip from families seeking asylum who say they were placed under arrest after showing up for their immigration appointments on Saturday morning, and were allegedly being transported to a federal detention center.

NEW YORK, US - JUNE 7: Police in New York intervened forcefully in a protest held in support of migrants detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday, June 7, detaining several demonstrators and using pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Protesters had gathered in the city center to denounce immigration policies and ongoing detentions. Police moved in when crowds refused to disperse, deploying pepper spray during clashes with demonstrators. Several protesters were injured during the confrontation and were transported to nearby hospitals by ambulance. Protesters called for the protection of migrant rights and an end to ICE detentions. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, US - JUNE 7: Police in New York intervened forcefully in a protest held in support of migrants detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday, June 7, detaining several demonstrators and using pepper spray to disperse the crowd. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

After the demonstrators successfully forced the white van back into the building's garage, an NYPD contingent arrived and started pushing protesters back onto the other side of the street. Police were broadcasting recorded messages ordering people to disperse or face arrest.

Eventually the two sides clashed, with police detaining several people and using peppery spray to disperse the crowd when they refused to leave. Several protesters were injured and had to be taken to nearby hospitals.

The NYPD said at least nine people were arrested and 12 issued summonses.

"[Protesters] are here today because these are our neighbors," one demonstrator told News 4. "It's a catch-22: these people are following the law, they are going to their hearings, their check-ups."

In recent weeks, federal authorities have reportedly been grabbing migrants who appear at court for routine appointments. Many have been whisked off and court officials close their cases.

"We are seeing the NYPD here, the NYPD is not supposed to collaborate with ICE. What they are doing here today is collaborating with ICE," the demonstrator added.

The weekend protect comes on the heels of another detention of a New York City high school student seeking asylum. Last week an 11th grader from Queens was picked up following a routine immigration appointment, state Sen. Michael Gianaris told News 4.

In a social media statement, the Department of Homeland Security referred to Saturday's protesters as "rioters."

"Outside a federal law enforcement building in New York City, more than 150 rioters erupted to interfere with ICE’s immigration enforcement operations. Thankfully, unlike in Los Angeles, the local police department quickly responded to the riots," the agency wrote on X.

