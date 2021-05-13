Ice Cream Truck Plummets Off New Jersey Cliff Into Ravine

An ice cream truck was driving along a New Jersey highway when it suddenly went off the road and plummeted into trees below, officials said, with witnesses quickly helping the injured driver get out.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m., just north of the George Washington Bridge on Henry Hudson Drive in Fort Lee, according to Palisades Interstate Parkway Police.

The Lexylicious Ice Cream truck was heading to Ross Dock when it went off the road, falling about 20 feet down an embankment before hitting trees and landing on its side in a ravine, police said.

Three Good Samaritans jumped into action, breaking one of the truck's windows in order to pull the driver, a 22-year-old man from Toms River, to safety. He only had some head and neck pain, according to police, and was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was treated for the minor injuries.

The owner of Lexylicious Ice Cream, Alexa Hesse, said that the driver may have hit a rock on the road, triggering the accident.

"I haven't been able to see the truck yet. I'm under the impression from what I've accumulated that he hit a rock and it slipped, and the truck went off the edge," Hesse said. "Thank God he's OK."

The car was later towed out from the woods. Police are still investigating exactly what caused him to lose control of the truck.