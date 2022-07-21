36 Hurt, 3 Seriously, in School Bus Flip on Hutchinson River Parkway

A school bus flipped over on the Hutchinson River Parkway early Thursday, injuring three dozen people as the peak morning rush got underway, authorities say.

Three of the 36 adults hurt in the 6 a.m. accident on the Hutch, north of the Cross Bronx Expressway, near exit 1a were said to be in serious condition, while the injuries to the other victims were said to be minor.

A preliminary investigation indicates the school bus driver tried to exit the highway from the middle lane, which caused the flip. Further investigation is ongoing, though.

It wasn't clear where the bus was headed. A message was left with the operator, Consolidated Bus Transit.

No other details were immediately available. Chopper 4 showed a number of people milling about on the ground, some standing, some setting, as authorities tended to the injured.

Traffic was heavily impacted in the area. Check real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources here.