Husband, Wife Strolling NYC Sidewalk Caught in Late-Night Shooting

A couple out for a walk wound up in a hospital when a pair of suspects recklessly opened fire on a Bronx street, authorities said Friday.

Police said the shots rang out around 12:20 a.m. in the Morrisania section of the borough.

A group had gathered outside on East 165th Street when two individuals pulled out guns and began firing at an unknown target, NYPD officials said.

It wasn't clear if they hit their target, but the duo did strike an innocent bystander walking nearby.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said a man, walking with his wife, was struck in the arm by one of the bullets. The 47-year-old was transported to Lincoln Hospital by EMS for treatment.

Three unoccupied cars parked in the area were also shot up by the gunfire.

Police are looking for the two suspects caught on video, as well as witnesses to the overnight shooting.