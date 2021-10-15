Husband Arrested in Long Island After Wife Found Dead in Colorado

What to Know On Wednesday, Long Island police arrested William Cruz, 31, based on a warrant for murder from El Paso County, Colorado

A Colorado man has been arrested in New York in the killing of his wife, who was last heard from a month ago, police said.

William Cruz, 31, was arrested Wednesday in the death of Masany Cruz, 29, who was found dead in the couple’s Colorado Springs home earlier this month, New York state police said in a news release.

The investigation into Masany Cruz’s death involved police departments in three states.

Police in Sag Harbor on Long Island got a report on Oct. 4 from officers in North Plainfield, New Jersey that Masany Cruz had been reported missing to their department and might be at the Sag Harbor Inn, New York state police said.

When Sag Harbor police arrived at the Inn, they found William Cruz alone. Cruz was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment, police said. The state police did not specify why Cruz required treatment or what treatment he received.

At the same time, police in Colorado Springs went to the couple’s last known address and found Masany Cruz dead.

After following several leads, investigators determined that Masany Cruz had not been heard from since Sept. 14 and that William Cruz had left Colorado on Sept. 15, police said. They said he arrived on Long Island on Sept. 18.

A message seeking comment was left with the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, which is representing Cruz.