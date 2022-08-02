Huntington Station

Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police

siren-generic-2-cc
NBC 4 New York

A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say.

Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.

It's not clear if Martinez's home had any security cameras that could have captured an image of the person who knocked on his door. No other details were immediately provided by Suffolk County Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Huntington StationLong Islandgun violenceCRIME STOPPERSshootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us