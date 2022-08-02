Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police

A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say.

Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.

It's not clear if Martinez's home had any security cameras that could have captured an image of the person who knocked on his door. No other details were immediately provided by Suffolk County Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.