Hundreds of 7 Train Passengers Rescued Hours After Getting Stuck in Tunnel

A 7 train making its way into Manhattan became stuck, stranding about 750 passengers Sunday afternoon for roughly two hours, this after it hit some sort of metal object, the MTA said.

According to the transportation agency, the train came in contact with a metal object in the Steinway tube, under the East River, around 5:16 p.m. and that is what caused it to get stuck.

The 7 service was suspended for hours between Hunters Point Av and 34 St-Hudson Yards as crews worked to remove the debris from the tracks near Grand Central-42 St.

According to the FDNY, firefighters responded after units received a report of a fire.

"Units were able to identify that the fire was located within the subway tunnel. 12units/60members being utilized in operations. Operations remain ongoing. No patients associated with this incident at this time," the FDNY said in a tweet.

Power was shut down to the affected tracks as crews worked to rescue the stranded straphangers.

Passengers said there was panic as some ran after seeing smoke.

"What we noticed when we were in the car was that there was a lot of smoke and a lot of the passengers were running towards the other end of the train," Sony Abraham, a passenger, told News 4 New York.

However, after a couple of hours, firefighters walked through the cars, escorting the passengers onto a rescue train.

According to the FDNY, no injuries were reported. As of late Sunday night, the 7 line is up and running, making all stops once again. However, there are significant delays. It remains unclear if those delays will be cleared up in time for Monday's morning commute.