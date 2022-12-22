Hundreds of Staten Island Ferry Passengers Evacuated After Engine Room Fire: FDNY

Hundreds of passengers had to be evacuated off a Staten Island Ferry vessel after a fire broke out in the craft's engine room, according to officials.

The FDNY said units responded to a call just after 5 p.m. Thursday about a fire in the mechanical room. The Coast Guard said that boats were called to take nearly 700 passengers off the vessel, and videos showed lines of people wearing life jackets exiting the boat.

A spokesperson for NY Waterway said one of their ferries assisted and evacuated 558 passengers.

The vessel where the fire started was in upper New York Bay at the time, and is now anchored, according to the FDNY. The passengers were taken to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.

The FDNY said the fire was contained to the engine room and the stack of the ship. No injuries were reported, and nearly all passengers were said to have been evacuated in less than an hour.