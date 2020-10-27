Hundreds of Protesters Take to Streets in Brooklyn After Police Shooting in Philadelphia

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Brooklyn Tuesday night, marching in response to a police shooting in Philadelphia that left a Black man dead following a domestic dispute call.

The protests broke out after sundown in Brooklyn. While there no reports of injuries, police said that NYPD vehicles were damaged and some trash cans were set on fire.

Officers arrested protesters at the scene, but it was not clear what charges they were facing or how many had been placed into police custody.

The protests in the city stem from the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia on Monday. Police responded to a call about an armed man during a domestic dispute, and officers could be heard on video telling Wallace to put the knife down before they opened fire.

Wallace's family said they told officers the 27-year-old had a history of mental health problems and did not have to shoot.

The National Guard was called into Philadelphia as protests, some peaceful while others led to looting and damaging buildings, continued Tuesday night. Protesters there marched to the police headquarters of one district, and later in the night some of the demonstrators threw rocks, water bottles and other items at responding police officers.

Along with the protest, more looting occurred as helicopter footage showed looters targeting a Footlocker, Walmart and other nearby stores in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood. Early in the evening, Gov. Tom Wolf's office confirmed that the Pennsylvania National Guard would be mobilizing to head to Philadelphia, where they would help protect local property and supplement the city's police, a Guard spokesman told the local NBC affiliate.