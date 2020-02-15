Hundreds of Couples Come to Times Square to Renew Their Vows on Valentine’s Day

It may have been bitterly cold outside, but the scene in Times Square Friday night was enough to warm even the coldest of hearts.

Hundreds of couples gathered on the stairs at the Crossroads of the World on Valentine's Day to reaffirm their love for one another. The mass public display of affection was captured on a small island of love among a sea of traffic, lights and people.

The 400 couples came from all over the city — and the world — to participate in the event put together by the Times Square Alliance. The rows of people all had different takes on how best to keep a marriage going strong.

"I think it’s just the base of friendship that we started on from, it was based on such a strong foundation," Lower East Side resident Augustin Garcia said.

When asked what the secret is to a long and happy marriage is, Vancouver's Diana Waggoner, who has been married 23 years to her husband, simply said, "A sense of humor!"

Other couples suggested respect, friendship and understanding were among the things that kept them together.

No matter what ways seem to work for each of the couples, one thing seems to be clear: those methods are still working, years after they first proclaimed their love.

In a city that never stops, these couples vowed to never let their love stop either.