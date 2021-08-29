HURRICANE ida

Hundreds Dispatched From Tri-State to Aid Hurricane Ida Rescue Efforts

Hundreds of specially trained personnel from around the tri-state are traveling to Louisiana for rescue and relief efforts

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Hundreds of specially trained personnel from across the tri-state are on their way to Louisiana where a Category 4 storm has made landfall the same date Hurricane Katrina devastated the region 16 years earlier.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coastline minutes before noon on Saturday with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. Weather forecasters are predicting life-threatening storm surges and longstanding problems for the people in the path of the hurricane.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At the time it hit land, Hurricane Ida tied as the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit mainland U.S.

To assist in rescue efforts in the wake of what's expected to be devastating aftermath, FEMA said more than 2,400 employees have been deployed to the Gulf Coast states. Among those teams is New York Task Force 1.

On Sunday, the team of 83 members were preparing to deploy to the region to assist with response and recovery. The team, managed by the city's Emergency Management Department, is comprised of FDNY and NYPD members that have undergone specialized training. NY-TF1 is one of 28 FEMA teams across the country ready to deploy within six hours notice.

"New York Task Force 1 specializes in urban search and rescue, disaster recovery, and emergency triage and medicine," according to a statement announcing NY-TF1's deployment.

JCP&L
Teams from Jersey Central Power & Light drive down to Louisiana.

They'll join a team from New Jersey also deployed to help with search and rescue efforts. New Jersey Task Force 1 was activated Saturday as part of the National Urban Search & Rescue Response System.

News

HURRICANE ida Aug 28

Hurricane Ida Strikes Louisiana; New Orleans Hunkers Down

Bronx 8 hours ago

Bronx Shootout With Off-Duty Officers Leaves Man Dead, Father in Custody: NYPD

Power outages are already starting to cause problems for hundreds of thousands of residents in the state. Hours after landfall, more than 200,000 customers in the New Orleans area were already without power.

The tri-state response includes dozens of utility workers who

Jersey Central Power & Light had teams on the road by Sunday, headed to work on the increasing outage problems sweeping the southern states. A spokesperson for the company confirmed more than 80 team members and contractors were dispatched to help Entergy Louisiana.

Con Edison also has a team of 40 workers headed to the region.

By Monday, a team of 40 Eversource line crews from Connecticut and neighboring New England states will head south as well.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

HURRICANE idaNew YorkNew JerseyLouisianaNew Orleans
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us