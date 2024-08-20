Human skull and bone found close to famed carousel at Brooklyn Bridge Park: Sources

In a grisly discovery, human remains were found just steps away from an iconic part of a Brooklyn park, according to police.

Officers were called to 55 Water Street in Dumbo just before 9 a.m. Monday after a city Parks Department officer discovered the remains at Brooklyn Bridge Park.

According to law enforcement sources, a human skull and another bone were found right near the iconic carousel. Police were looking for other potential remains or bones in the area.

The city's chief medical examiner will lead the examination. An investigation is ongoing.