Human Remains Recovered in Car Found at Bottom of New York Reservoir

A major clue in a decades-old missing persons case was found after crews pulled a car out of a reservoir in Westchester County.

The vehicle was removed from the Muscoot Reservoir in Katonah on Wednesday, with investigators finding human remains inside.

The car was found during a regular inspection of the body of water by the Department of Environmental Protection, and then removed by police from White Plains, New York State and the DEP.

White Plains police have only said that the car is connected to an old missing persons case that is still open, but did not specify which one or provide any additional information.

The car is set to undergo further forensics and analysis from the New York State Police.