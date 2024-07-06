Manhattan

Human remains found decomposing in sleeping bag and left out for trash pickup in NYC

Police received reports of a suspicious package with a foul smell outside of a building in the Kips Bay neighborhood

By The Associated Press

News 4

Decomposing human remains have been found wrapped in a sleeping bag and left out on the sidewalk for trash collection in Manhattan, New York City police said Saturday.

The grisly discovery happened around 5 p.m. on Friday after police received reports of a suspicious package with a foul smell outside of a building in the Kips Bay neighborhood.

Responding officers found the remains in a sleeping bag left alongside other garbage bags set out on the curb for garbage pickup, according to police.

Video and photos shared on social media show what appears to be a full-sized body covered in a dark sleeping bag that was further wrapped in black trash bags.

The department has not released any details about the possible victim, including their age or gender.

The medical examiner's office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and whether foul play is suspected, police said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
