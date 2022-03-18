Bronx

Human Remains Found Near Hutchinson River Parkway in Bronx: Police

Caution tape
Getty Images (File)

Badly decomposed human remains were found near a highway in the Bronx on Friday, according to police.

The remains, possibly of a woman, were found near exit 3 on the northbound side of the Hutchinson River Parkway around 12:30 p.m. in Co-Op City, police said. Construction workers who were doing survey work in the area made the gruesome discovery.

It was not immediately clear if the remains were of a man or woman because of the state they were found, but the medical examiner will determine the sex and the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

The grisly find came just an hour and a half after remains were also found up in Nanuet, in Rockland County. A construction worker also found those remains, which were in a wooded area adjacent to the New York State Thruway, in an area that had been used as a homeless encampment in recent years.

There was no indication a crime had been committed, and no identification had been made.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BronxNew York Cityco-op city
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us