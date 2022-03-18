Human Remains Found Near Hutchinson River Parkway in Bronx: Police

Badly decomposed human remains were found near a highway in the Bronx on Friday, according to police.

The remains, possibly of a woman, were found near exit 3 on the northbound side of the Hutchinson River Parkway around 12:30 p.m. in Co-Op City, police said. Construction workers who were doing survey work in the area made the gruesome discovery.

It was not immediately clear if the remains were of a man or woman because of the state they were found, but the medical examiner will determine the sex and the cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.

The grisly find came just an hour and a half after remains were also found up in Nanuet, in Rockland County. A construction worker also found those remains, which were in a wooded area adjacent to the New York State Thruway, in an area that had been used as a homeless encampment in recent years.

There was no indication a crime had been committed, and no identification had been made.