Human remains found near highway underpass in Newark: Police

Human remains were found on a street near a highway overpass in Newark, according to law enforcement.

The body was found just before 3 p.m. Thursday on Elizabeth Avenue near the underpass for I-78, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. Police were called to the scene and the individual was pronounced dead shortly after.

The person has not yet been identified by police. A cause of death was pending an autopsy.

No arrests have yet been made, nor did police clarify is any criminality is suspected. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the body or what may have happened is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.