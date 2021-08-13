Human Remains Found Inside Container Left on New Jersey Street

Police in northern New Jersey have launched an investigation after human remains were found in "a suspicious large plastic container" that was left in the street, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

According to prosecutors and local police, the human remains inside the container were found in the area of Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The circumstances of the death and the origin of the container are being investigated.

No other information is available at this time.