ridgefield park

Human Remains Found Inside Container Left on New Jersey Street

The circumstances of the death and the origin of the container are being investigated

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Getty Images

Police in northern New Jersey have launched an investigation after human remains were found in "a suspicious large plastic container" that was left in the street, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.

According to prosecutors and local police, the human remains inside the container were found in the area of Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield Park shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The circumstances of the death and the origin of the container are being investigated.

No other information is available at this time.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

ridgefield parkNew JerseyprosecutorpoliceBERGEN COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us