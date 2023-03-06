Human Remains Found in Sand on Long Island Beach: Police

A bone believed to have been part of human remains was found in the sand at a Long Island beach on Monday, according to police.

The grisly discovery was made by a woman at Smith Point County Park around 1:30 p.m., police said. The woman called Suffolk County Police after seeing what appeared to be a bone in the sand, which police took to the county medica examiner's office.

Police have not yet made any identifications regarding who the remains were of, and the autopsy will aid in determining a cause of death for the individual, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the Suffolk County Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.