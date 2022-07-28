Human Remains Discovered in Queens Identified as Homicide Victim

Police are now searching for a homicide suspect in the death of a woman whose remains were found behind a Jamaica, Queens home a year ago.

On July 26, 2021, police discovered a human skull at 108-16 Pinegrove Street, a building that the Department of Buildings has had on a vacate order since 2019.

The city’s Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Gloria Lee, a 54-year-old woman from Flatbush, and ruled her death a homicide.

So far, there have been no arrests.

