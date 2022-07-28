Queens

Human Remains Discovered in Queens Identified as Homicide Victim

NYPD

Police are now searching for a homicide suspect in the death of a woman whose remains were found behind a Jamaica, Queens home a year ago.

On July 26, 2021, police discovered a human skull at 108-16 Pinegrove Street, a building that the Department of Buildings has had on a vacate order since 2019.

The city’s Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Gloria Lee, a 54-year-old woman from Flatbush, and ruled her death a homicide.

So far, there have been no arrests. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Queens
