Human Fetus Remains Found Inside Storage Container in NJ Home: Passaic Co. Prosecutor

An investigation is underway after the remains of a human fetus were discovered Sunday afternoon in the basement of a New Jersey home, officials announced Monday.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Chief of Police Jack McNiff jointly announced that around 5:45 p.m. police responded to a home in Wayne following a report that the remains of a human fetus had been discovered.

According to officials, the residents discovered the remains inside a storage container in their basement and contacted the authorities.

The Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the remains and will conduct an autopsy.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or the Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 973-694-0600.