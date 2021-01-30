Passaic

Huge Blaze Rages at Northern NJ Recycling Plant

The blaze broke out around midnight at the Atlantic Coast Fibers plant in Passaic

Smoke continued to billow high into the sky after sunup for a massive fire that engulfed a northern New Jersey recycling plant overnight
News 4

A massive fire engulfed a northern New Jersey recycling plant overnight and raged into Saturday morning as firefighters battled flames, frigid cold and wind.

The blaze broke out around midnight at the Atlantic Coast Fibers plant in Passaic, sending flames shooting into the dark as 20 fire departments converged to fight them, officials said. There were at least two explosions, one involving a truck with gas tanks on it, Mayor Hector Lora said.

Smoke continued to billow high into the sky after sunup, and Lora said firefighters were planning to tap the Passaic River for water to keep dousing an inferno that could take days to extinguish completely.

News

Storm Team 4 Jan 29

Looming Nor'easter Will Bring Up to a Foot of Snow to NYC, Most of Tri-State

Storm Team 4 13 hours ago

Live Radar: Track Latest Timing and Impacts for Impending Tri-State Nor'easter

He said one firefighter had been taken to a hospital with exhaustion, and another after a fall.

The flames erupted on a “punch-you-in-the-face cold” night, as the mayor put it, with temperatures in the teens.

Atlantic Coast Fibers processes cardboard, paper, plastic containers, and other materials for recycling, according to its website. The family-run company dates back over 80 years.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PassaicNew Jersey11-alarm fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us