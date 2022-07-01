Hudson River Park Brings Back Popular Nightly Summer Workout Classes

The Hudson River Park has brought back its summer programming after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

For the rest of the summer (until Sept 2.), free fitness classes will be offered on the pier every weekday.

Mondays are the High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) class at Pier 25 at N Moore St., while Yoga Tuesdays are in Tribeca and take place at Pier 26 at N Moore St., and HIIT Wednesdays take place at Pier 46 at Charles St.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Yoga Thursdays can be found in Chelsea at Pier 64 on W. 24th St. and Mindful Fridays are at Pier 84 on W. 44 St.

The "Healthy on the Hudson" classes are led by lululemon ambassadors. Classes start at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone that wants to participate is required to register online. Sessions are also fully adaptable, and guests are asked to bring their own mat.

More events at Hudson River Park can be found on their calendar.