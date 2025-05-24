Manhattan

Worker killed in welding explosion on boat docked on Hudson River

By NBC New York Staff

A man was killed following an explosion aboard a boat docked along the Hudson River in Manhattan on Saturday morning, two law enforcement sources said.

The incident was reported near the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant near West 138th Street around 10:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard and NYPD. The FDNY was also responding.

The worker was reportedly welding on board the boat, operated by the Department of Environmental Protection, when some sort of explosion occurred.

There were no other injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing.

