How to watch the NYCFC-Red Bulls Hudson River Derby in MLS Matchday 13

Rivalry week is here in Major League Soccer.

Most teams will be facing off against their direct rivals, such as LAFC vs. LA Galaxy in "El Trafico" and Inter Miami vs. Orlando City in Florida.

Others will be matching up against indirect rivals, like Austin FC vs. Vancouver and the San Jose Earthquakes vs. New England Revolution.

Then there's the Hudson River Derby, which will see NYCFC and the New York Red Bulls clash for supremacy in Big Apple.

Both the Red Bulls, MLS Cup finalists last year, and NYCFC are in the middle of the Eastern Conference pack. NYCFC still needs better attacking quality, while the Red Bulls are sorely missing forward Lewis Morgan, who underwent knee surgery in March.

So, when is the derby and how can you watch? Here's what to know:

When is the NYCFC vs. Red Bulls game?

The two teams will face off on Saturday, May 17.

What time is the NYCFC vs. Red Bulls game?

Kickoff time is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the NYCFC vs. Red Bulls game?

Citi Field, the home stadium for the New York Mets and part-time home for NYCFC, is the venue for the game.

How to watch the NYCFC vs. Red Bulls game

The NYCFC-Red Bulls game will stream on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

