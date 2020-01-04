How to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in New York City

What to Know Got a "real" Christmas tree you want the city to pick up? NYC curbside collection is daily from Monday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 17

If you have a fake tree, you can put it out for collection on your regularly scheduled recycling day

NYC continues its annual MulchFest tradition for another year across all boroughs

At parks across the five boroughs, chipping machines are turning Christmas trees into mulch.

The city's annual MulchFest event will be held on Jan 4. and 11, allowing New Yorkers to bring their trees to a designated chipping location and bring the mulch from their tree back home.

You can drop off your holiday trees at one of dozens of locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check the NYC Parks website for their list of sites across all boroughs.

Organizers say more than 28,000 trees were recycled last years.

Residents should remove all tree stands, tinsel, lights and ornaments from trees before putting them out on the curb for collection. Trees should not be placed in plastic bags.

All that pertains only to real trees, though. If you've got a fake, the city says you should sell or donate it. You can also leave it out for pickup on your regularly scheduled recycling today.

New York City's Department of Sanitation will also be collecting trees curbside starting Jan. 6 until Jan. 17.

The trees will be chipped into mulch, to be distributed to parks, playing fields and community gardens throughout the city.