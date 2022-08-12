How to Kill a Spotted Lanternfly: It May Not Be as Easy as You Think

If you see it, kill it. Stomp or smack them with whatever you have laying around.

That’s one of the first ways to kill a spotted lanternfly. But make no mistake, these bugs can avoid being stomped thanks to the eyes on the side of their head.

New York’s first infestation was discovered on Staten Island in August 2020.

“What to do when you find a spotted lanternfly” has been a popular search term in New York over the past few days, as more and more people are seeing the flying insects, some for the first time. And New Jersey has seen an increased amount of the lanternflies in recent weeks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here are some tips from Montgomery Township in Somerset County on how to fight the lanternfly:

Vinegar

You can fill a spray bottle with vinegar and the liquid will kill the flies on contact. Diluting the vinegar is always an option but it’s more effective in its raw form. It can be sprayed directly on nymphs and adult flies. Be mindful of the weeds you spray the vinegar on because it may harm the underlying plant.

Vacuum

A cost-efficient way to get rid of the insects is to vacuum the nymphs up and dispose of them.

Soap and Water

Dish soap brands like Dawn works to kill lanternflies. Combine 1/4 cup liquid soap to a quart of water and a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a spray bottle. The soapy water will suffocate the bugs.

Milkweed Bait

Milkweed attracts spotted lanternflies. After they feed on the sap, it poisons them. For the ones that live to tell the tale, they will be a little slower, making it easier to kill them.

Thanks, @nyagandmarkets! The Spotted Lanternfly is mostly a threat to agricultural crops; they generally are not tree killers. If you see them, you do not need to report these sightings to us — please squish and dispose of them. Learn more about #SLF at: https://t.co/LpuGFh97La https://t.co/CmZnngHsxk — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 3, 2022

And if you’re up for a little competition there’s an app called Squishr that allows users to record the date, time and location of lanternfly sightings. The app is not only striving to end the lanternfly but make squishing fun.