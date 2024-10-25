How to get Yankees World Series merch

The New York Yankees are in the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and fans can celebrate with fresh merchandise.

Official New York Yankees 2024 World Series merchandise is on sale at Yankee Stadium's team store ahead of the matchup against L.A., which begins Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Fans can purchase jerseys, sweatshirts, t-shirts and hats at the stadium's team store, which can be entered on Babe Ruth Plaza between Gates 4 and 6.

The store will be open Friday until 6 p.m., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Yankees said they are offering other apparel and merchandise for sale, which some items discounted up to 50 percent off while supplies last.

When is World Series Game 1?

Game 1 of the 2024 World Series is on Friday, Oct. 25. It starts at 8:08 p.m.

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

What is the full World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be: