How to get to MetLife Stadium for Copa America matches

NJ Transit will be offering special rail service to and from MetLife stadium for this week's Copa America matches, the rail service announced Monday.

The matches are taking place Tuesday, June 25 for Chile vs Argentina and Thursday, June 27 for Uruguay vs Bolivia.

NJ Transit will have shuttle trains between Secaucus Junctions/Hoboken and the Meadowlands Rail Station. There will be no direct train service to Meadowlands from any other station or line.

Service to Meadowlands from Secaucus Junction will start at 6:31 p.m. ahead of the stadium gates opening at 7 p.m. The last train headed to Meadowlands will depart at 9:55 p.m.

The final train leaving Meadowlands for Secaucus will leave the stadium no earlier than 1 .m.

The full NJ Transit schedule is available here.

MetLife Stadium is encouraging fans to take public transportation, especially since some regular parking areas are not available due to setup for the state fair.

Parking lots will open at 4 p.m. with rates costing $40 per standard sized vehicle and $160 per bus/RV/oversized vehicle.

Coach USA will also offer the 351 Meadowlands Express service from the New York City Port Authority terminal from 5-8:15 p.m.