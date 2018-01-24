Winter getting you down? You're not alone. As the season plows on with it's gray and drizzly days more and more people are getting the winter blues. Approximately six percent of Americans suffer with Seasonal Affective Disorder, scientists estimate.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that comes and goes with the seasons. It is diagnosed four times more often in women, and younger adults have a higher risk of a SAD than older adults. SAD has been reported even in children and teens.

Symptoms can vary from excessive sleepiness, overeating, weight gain and craving for carbs to fully-fledged social withdrawal. Light therapy, cognitive-behavioral therapy, exercise and medication are often prescribed to help ease SAD.

Here's a few extra ideas to get you get through those particularly gloomy days.