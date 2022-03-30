How Stressed Is the Tri-State Area? Study Says Not Much

For many, stress is a daily reality -- particularly over the past couple of years due to the pandemic.

However, there are many different factors that drive stress levels -- whether it be economic -, work-, personal- or health-related reasons.

With this in mind, WalletHub looked into the least and most stressed states and the results may be surprising for some -- particularly those in the tri-state area.

In order to compile the ranking, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine the places to avoid and achieve a more relaxing life.

So, where did the tri-state area fall in the ranking?

New York fell in the middle -- ranking overall as the 25th most stressed state. The overall ranking was compiled by looking at individual stress categories, including work-related, money-related, family-related, and health and safety-related stress -- categories for which New York ranked 8, 26, 18 and 43 respectively.

The Empire State also ranked No. 3 in the least affordable housing key metric -- a reality that undoubtedly impacts an individual's stress level.

However, those living and working in New York's neighboring states may be even more surprised at WalletHub's rankings.

Both New Jersey and Connecticut ranked in the top 20 least stressed states.

The Garden State ranked 10th as the least stressed state overall -- or the 41st most stressed state, depending on how you view the ranking. Specific metrics ranked the state as having the third lowest divorce rate in the county and the fourth lowest crime rate per capita -- metrics that surely can put residents at ease and reduce stress levels.

Meanwhile, Connecticut placed as the 20th least stressed state (30 most stressed out state), according to WalletHub.

If the tri-state area is not among the top most stressed, which state holds that "honor"? According to WalletHub, Louisiana is the most stressed state. Meanwhile, on the other end of the ranking is Utah, considered the least stressed state.

To see the entire ranking and the methodology used, click here.