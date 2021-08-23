henri

How Much Rain Did You Get? Check Latest Totals From Around Tri-State Area

Central Park saw its rainiest hour in history Saturday night as Henri moved in

Henri approached the tri-state area over the weekend as a hurricane before turning back into a tropical storm and eventually a tropical depression, delivering almost a foot of rain in some spots --- including a historic amount in Central Park.

As of Monday morning, heavy rain continued to pour throughout the region and will surely add more to the final total before Henri moves into the Atlantic overnight.

Here are the rain totals recorded as of 5:30 a.m. EDT:

(Don't see your town? Click here for a comprehensive list from the National Weather Service)

New York

New York City
Central Park7.16 in
JFK Airport4.40 in
Midtown Manhattan6.55 in
Kew Garden Hills3.78 in
Fordham4.55 in
Prospect Park7.86 in
College of Staten Island4.15 in
Nassau County
Seaford5.01 in
Wantagh4.85 in
Mineola4.49 in
Levittown4.13 in
Suffolk County
West Islip4.03 in
Melville3.92 in
Bellmore3.84 in
Montauk Airport1.76 in
Westchester County
Elmsford4.15 in
Midland Park3.72 in
Mamaroneck3.64 in
Pleasantville3.03 in

New Jersey

Bergen County
Lyndhurst6.50 in
Tenafly4.71 in
Paramus4.45 in
Fair Lawn3.96 in
Essex County
Verona Twp5.50 in
Fairfield4.66 in
Montclair4.06 in
Hudson County
Harrison6.94 in
Jersey City5.77 in
Secaucus4.49 in
Passaic County
Ringwood7.84 in
Clifton 5.39 in
West Milford6.80 in
Bloomingdale 4.47 in

Connecticut

Fairfield County
Danbury1.56 in
Norwalk1.17 in
Westport1.08 in
Middlesex County
Durham 2.58 in
Middlefield2.15 in
Westbrook 1.12 in
New Haven County
Wallingford2.31 in
Milford1.32 in
New London County
New London3.71 in
Norwich3.29 in
