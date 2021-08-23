How Much Rain Did You Get? Check Latest Totals From Around Tri-State Area

Henri approached the tri-state area over the weekend as a hurricane before turning back into a tropical storm and eventually a tropical depression, delivering almost a foot of rain in some spots --- including a historic amount in Central Park.
As of Monday morning, heavy rain continued to pour throughout the region and will surely add more to the final total before Henri moves into the Atlantic overnight.
Here are the rain totals recorded as of 5:30 a.m. EDT:
(Don't see your town? Click here for a comprehensive list from the National Weather Service)
New York
|New York City
|Central Park
|7.16 in
|JFK Airport
|4.40 in
|Midtown Manhattan
|6.55 in
|Kew Garden Hills
|3.78 in
|Fordham
|4.55 in
|Prospect Park
|7.86 in
|College of Staten Island
|4.15 in
|Nassau County
|Seaford
|5.01 in
|Wantagh
|4.85 in
|Mineola
|4.49 in
|Levittown
|4.13 in
|Suffolk County
|West Islip
|4.03 in
|Melville
|3.92 in
|Bellmore
|3.84 in
|Montauk Airport
|1.76 in
|Westchester County
|Elmsford
|4.15 in
|Midland Park
|3.72 in
|Mamaroneck
|3.64 in
|Pleasantville
|3.03 in
New Jersey
|Bergen County
|Lyndhurst
|6.50 in
|Tenafly
|4.71 in
|Paramus
|4.45 in
|Fair Lawn
|3.96 in
|Essex County
|Verona Twp
|5.50 in
|Fairfield
|4.66 in
|Montclair
|4.06 in
|Hudson County
|Harrison
|6.94 in
|Jersey City
|5.77 in
|Secaucus
|4.49 in
|Passaic County
|Ringwood
|7.84 in
|Clifton
|5.39 in
|West Milford
|6.80 in
|Bloomingdale
|4.47 in
Connecticut
|Fairfield County
|Danbury
|1.56 in
|Norwalk
|1.17 in
|Westport
|1.08 in
|Middlesex County
|Durham
|2.58 in
|Middlefield
|2.15 in
|Westbrook
|1.12 in
|New Haven County
|Wallingford
|2.31 in
|Milford
|1.32 in
|New London County
|New London
|3.71 in
|Norwich
|3.29 in
