art

How ‘Holy Grail' of American Folk Art Was Found On Home's Front Porch

The artist who sculpted the piece sold his pieces for around $35 at the time they were made in the 1930s, but they now they fetch more than $700,000

By Ida Siegal

NBC Universal, Inc.

A missing sculpture known as the "Holy Grail" of American Folk Art was found after nearly 90 years, when a collector's keen eye led to the discovery that was hidden in plain sight on a home's front porch.

The unassuming statute, with two stone-faced women seated next to one another, is simply carved. But at the American Folk Art Museum near Lincoln Center, it is anything but ordinary.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"This is a dream story to discover a William Edmondson out there," said the museum's Valerie Rousseau.

The artist behind this work is a man named William Edmondson. The son of slaves, he was one of few Black artists recognized for his work in the 1930s. But over the years, some of his statutes were lost, including the one called Mary and Martha.

News

South Jamaica 7 hours ago

Video Shows Dramatic Rescue of Two Kids From Queens Pond After Falling Through Ice

Bronx 12 hours ago

NYPD Cops Responding to Burglary Shoot, Kill Armed Suspect in Bronx: Police

Collectors had been searching for it for decades. Then folk art collector John Foster made an incredible chance discovery, spotting it on a front porch at a private home in St. Louis, Missouri.

"I was flabbergasted actually because I knew that I was looking at a piece of sculpture by the great William Edmondson," Foster said.

Foster knew he had stumbled on something that was not only special, but important. And that the public needed to see it.

"I said, 'I want you to know, I think you have a very important piece of American folk art,'" Foster said he told the homeowners. "I said 'Let me help you place this in a major museum in New York.'"

John learned that Martha and Mary had spent decades in the same family, passed down from one generation to the next — but they had no idea what they had.

"Finding an Edmundson that was missing from our history book was a real joy," Rousseau said.

William Edmondson didn’t start sculpting until he was 60 years old. He gained a following in the 1930s and sold his pieces for around $35 at the time, but they now they fetch more than $700,000.

Mary and Martha is on display at the American Folk Art Museum through September.

This article tagged under:

art
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us