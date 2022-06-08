NYC Subway

‘How Big?' Teen Boy Accosted, Groped on Subway Platform in Bizarre Encounter

NYPD groping suspect photo
NYPD

Cops are looking for a man who allegedly accosted a teenage boy on a Brooklyn subway platform last month and groped him before the boy could flee.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect in the assault on Wednesday. He's described as being about 30 years old, around 5'5" and 130 pounds, with a medium build, last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black face mask, black and gray hooded jacket, black shirt and blue jeans.

The attack happened just after 7 a.m. on May 19 at the 59th Street and Fourth Avenue station. According to the police account of the incident, a 17-year-old boy was standing on the platform waiting for a southbound R train when the suspect walked up to him and asked "How big?"

The suspect then allegedly pointed at the boy's crotch - and proceeded to forcibly grab it. The boy subsequently got on an arriving train and left the station.

Police said he was otherwise uninjured.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

