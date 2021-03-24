Houston Tumlin, Child Actor in ‘Talladega Nights,' Dies at 28

The military veteran was at home with his girlfriend in Alabama when he died by suicide on Tuesday

Houston Tumlin as Walker Bobby in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" in 2006.
Sony Pictures

Former child actor Houston Tumlin, who played the son of Will Ferrell's character in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," has died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old died in his Pelham, Alabama, home on Tuesday afternoon, Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans told NBC News.

Tumlin's girlfriend was at home at the time and discovered his body, according to the coroner.

It did not appear the former actor left a note behind. He had served in the armed forces and suffered from PTSD and depression, Evans said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 provides people in distress or those around them, with 24-hour support. The Crisis Text Line allows people to text ‘Home’ to 741-741 to connect with crisis counselors. 

