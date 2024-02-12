Hour-by-hour forecast: timing out Tuesday's storm for the tri-state

A major winter storm is set to hit the tri-state on Tuesday dumping up to 8 inches of snow on New York City and throughout Long Island, the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey, and nearly all of Connecticut.

Storm Team 4 is forecast hour by hour what we can expect.

The storm is set to arrive as rain late Monday night into Tuesday.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

The storm will first start as rain across the area.

By sunrise, the precipitation will transition to sleet and then eventually to snow.

The heaviest of the snow is set to start around 6 a.m. with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.

By 8 a.m., the snow is falling at its heaviest.

By noon, the snow starts starts to move out of New Jersey at the Hudson Valley but is continuing to fall across Connecticut and Long Island.

By 1 p.m., the snow has moved out of most of the area.

By mid-afternoon, the precipitation is out of the area, but temperatures will remain quite cold.