Hotel Offers $20.20 Themed Rooms to Help NYC Guests Commit to 2020 Goals

If you’re already having trouble sticking with your New Year’s resolution, you may want to try living in it.

Goal-setters were invited to book a two-night stay at one of 20 "Resolution Suites" at the Broad Exchange Building in downtown Manhattan for only $20.20, via a promotion run through Booking.com.

From a rose-adorned and pink fluorescent-lit room dedicated to reignite romance to a pet-friendly abode embellished with an in-room playground, green “grassy” couch and faux paw print tracks, each one- to two-bedroom custom-designed suite was designed to revive one’s motivation to reach their goals.

“Our new campaign aims to inspire consumers to kick-start their resolution with a trip, with a little help from Booking.com,” said the company's senior vice president and chief marketing officer Arjan Dijk.

Each room also boasts special resolution-tailored activities -- for those looking to bolster their financial health, the "Becoming Financially Savvy" suite provides a “budgeting 101 bootcamp” and travel expense advising session; for the culinary inclined, the Cook Up A Storm suite offers in-room cooking classes.

Other rooms include themes "Be More Stylish," "Practice Self Care," "Meet New People," "Snap the Best Shot," and "Learn to Dance." The promotion opened Jan. 13 and sold out fast. By Wednesday morning, each of the suites were fully booked.