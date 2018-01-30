Warm up with hot chocolate to help a student in need (Published Monday, Jan. 29, 2018)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Did someone say chocolate? Valrhona’s Third Annual Hot Chocolate Festival is going on at eateries around the city until Feb. 4.

Valrhona chocolate has teamed up with New York City’s top pastry chefs to bring you specialty hot drinks infused with their signature chocolate.

These warm cups are not filled with your average hot chocolate. Each shop has a different take on the classic recipe.

Fifty cents for each cup sold will go towards the Careers through Culinary Arts Programs (C-CAP).

C-CAP is a national nonprofit that educates and guides underserved high school students toward a bright future in the culnary field.

Here is a list of the participating shops and their signature hot chocolates:

Dominique Ansel Kitchen: "Chef’s Hot Chocolate with Chocolate Whipped Cream"

Baked: "Sweet and Salty," featuring homemade caramel.

Brooklyn Roasting Company: "Peanut Butter and Coffee Hot Chocolate"



Patisserie Chanson: "Sesame Dark Chocolate," with Japanese Black Sesame paste.

Daily Provisions: "Holiday Spirit," a classic hot chocolate with homemade peppermint.

Epicerie Boulud: "ORELYS Speculos"

FIKA NYC: "Vinter Karamell," a hot chocolate with an ode to Sweden.

Laduree: "Over the Moon," made with a dairy-free hazelnut chocolate.

La Maison du Chocolat: "Guayaquil," which combines three Valrhona Chocolates and bourbon vanilla.

Petrossian Bakery: "Praline Moss"