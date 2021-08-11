Horses Delay Traffic on the Belt Parkway … Yes, Horses

Expect delays on the Belt Parkway Wednesday morning, there's a lot of horse traffic.

Yes, horses.

A horse trailer overturned Wednesday morning on the westbound side near Coney Island Avenue, temporarily closing multiple lanes. While the animals were ok, they had to be removed from the trailer and walked off the highway to the nearest exit.

An overturned horse trailer shuts down the Belt Parkway WB by x8 / Coney Island Ave. Expect extremely heavy delays in both directions. @citizenapp video shows horses being walked safely off of the roadway. #nbc4ny #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/UHsQYlJ5F6 — First 4 Traffic NY (@Traffic4NY) August 11, 2021

Video from the Citizen app shows a woman in riding gear calmly walking multiple horses down the side of the highway as befuddled onlookers stare.

As of 6:40 a.m., one lane was reportedly still closed.

