Belt Parkway

Horses Delay Traffic on the Belt Parkway … Yes, Horses

NBC Universal, Inc.

Expect delays on the Belt Parkway Wednesday morning, there's a lot of horse traffic.

Yes, horses.

A horse trailer overturned Wednesday morning on the westbound side near Coney Island Avenue, temporarily closing multiple lanes. While the animals were ok, they had to be removed from the trailer and walked off the highway to the nearest exit.

Video from the Citizen app shows a woman in riding gear calmly walking multiple horses down the side of the highway as befuddled onlookers stare.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

As of 6:40 a.m., one lane was reportedly still closed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Belt ParkwayHorses
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us