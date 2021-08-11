Brooklyn

‘Horrific Scene': Charges Pending After NYC Toddler Is Mauled to Death by Family Dog

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A 19-month-old boy in Brooklyn died after he was attacked by a family dog while he was under the care of older children, a "horrific" incident in which charges are pending, according to police.
  • Officers responded to a call late Tuesday about a dog attack at an apartment in Flatbush. When they arrived, police saw the bloody young boy with bite wounds to his neck and shoulder, according to police
  • The children were left in the care of their father, who apparently was at work and left the children unattended at the time of the incident, police said Wednesday.

A 19-month-old boy in Brooklyn died after he was attacked by a family dog while he was under the care of older children, a "horrific" incident in which charges are pending, according to police.

Officers responded to a call late Tuesday about a dog attack at an apartment on the 300 block of East 17th Street in Flatbush. When they arrived, police saw the bloody young boy with bite wounds to his neck and shoulder, according to the police department.

The boy was transported to Maimonides Hospital, according to the FDNY, where the toddler was pronounced dead.

It's unclear who the other person was but police say the boy was being watched by a 9-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy. The children were left in the care of their father, who apparently was at work and left the children unattended at the time of the incident, police said Wednesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The dog, described as a rottweiler, had been contained inside of a room before the cops got there and it is now under the care of Animal Care and Control. It is unclear what officials plan to do with the dog.

According to NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, said that there was a previous dog attack involving the same animal biting one of the children "about a year or two ago." It is unclear what child was bitten in that incident.

Local

Storm Team 4 Aug 10

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for NYC; Near-Record Temps, Storms Possible

Woodside 1 hour ago

New Details in ‘Intentional' NYC Penthouse Explosion That Revealed Stabbed Man

Police say an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending in relation to Tuesday's tragic death.

"This is a horrific scene, a terrible terrible tragedy. I can't imagine what the family is going through," Kemper said.

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNew York CityNYPDInvestigationdog attack
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us