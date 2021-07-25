Horrific Queens DWI Wreck Kills Mother and Young Daughter

A Long Island woman and her young daughter are dead after a gruesome Queens car accident Saturday night that police say was caused by an allegedly drunk driver.

Police responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, where they discovered the mangled collision of a Chevy Cruze and a Nissan Altima.

The occupants of the Chevy, 31-year-old Diana Granobles and her 10-year-old daughter Isabella of Copiague, were both pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The driver of the Altima, Tyrone Absolam, 42, of Jamaica, has been charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated.

The NYPD says it appears Absolam was speeding on Rockaway Boulevard when he hit the other car as it was making a left turn.

Absolam had three passengers in his car, a 38-year-old woman and two kids ages 12 and 16 in the backseat. They were all taken to area hospitals in serious but stable condition.