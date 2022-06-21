Horrific Injuries Reported After NYC Cab Drags Cyclist, Hits 3 Women on Sidewalk

Two women suffered severe leg injuries -- and at least one may lose a limb -- when an out-of-control taxi cab hit a bicyclist, then hopped a curb and slammed into a group on a busy sidewalk in Manhattan Monday afternoon, authorities say.

The 60-year-old taxi driver was trying to turn left on Broadway around 1 p.m. when he collided with a bicyclist moving southbound near 28th and 29th streets, police said. The impact threw the bicyclist to the road, and the taxi dragged him briefly before it hopped the curb and started traveling down the sidewalk.

The three women in its path were hit, police said. Two victims ended up pinned under the taxi, which eventually came to rest further down Broadway. Two women, a 32-year-old and a 48-year-old, were taken to a hospital in critical condition with serious injuries to their legs. Their conditions remained critical as of Tuesday morning.

Investigators are looking into what led a taxi driver to jump a Manhattan curb and left six people injured. News 4's Gus Rosendale reports.

Another 32-year-old woman who was hit along with them on the sidewalk suffered some bruising but was expected to be OK. She wasn't one of the two who had been trapped underneath the taxi. The driver of the cab was transported to a hospital for treatment of pain to his neck and back, while the 50-year-old biyclist was taken for treatment of a right arm injury. He was also expected to recover.

A crowd of onlookers tried to lift the vehicle off the trapped women after the Monday afternoon accident. Cops described a "remarkable" scene as some 15 to 20 people rushed over to help move the taxi off the women.

Police officials said the collision appeared to be an accident and did not suspect criminality. Their investigation is ongoing.