Homophobic Attack and Robbery in the West Village

Police are looking for the man they say attacked and robbed a 27-year-old man on Christopher Street last month.

Investigators say around 1:30 a.m. on June 9th the man approached the 27-year-old, and punched him in the face while making homophobic comments. Then, police say the man stole from the victim and ran into the subway. 

The investigation by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

