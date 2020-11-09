New York

Homemade Cigar Humidor Confused for Pipe Bomb at LaGuardia Checkpoint: TSA

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A device found in a carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport over the weekend initially believed suspicious because it resembled a pipe bomb, ended up being a homemade cigar humidor, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
  • TSA officers spotted the suspicious device in a carry-on bag on Sunday, as the bag was being screened at the security checkpoint.
  • "The carry-on bag contained two torch-style lighters along with a homemade container made out of nine-inch long PVC pipe and end caps, which resembled a pipe bomb. However, when an end cap was removed, a partially smoked cigar was discovered inside," TSA said in a press release.

A device found in a carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport over the weekend initially believed suspicious because it resembled a pipe bomb, ended up being a homemade cigar humidor, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA officers spotted the suspicious device in a carry-on bag on Sunday, as the bag was being screened at the security checkpoint.

"The carry-on bag contained two torch-style lighters along with a homemade container made out of nine-inch long PVC pipe and end caps, which resembled a pipe bomb. However, when an end cap was removed, a partially smoked cigar was discovered inside," according to a TSA press release.

News

COVID-19 5 hours ago

New NJ Restrictions Coming Monday; Cuomo Warns Next 2 Months Could Be Among Worst Yet

meteor 5 hours ago

New Jersey Resident Captures Fireball on Dashcam

The traveler, a resident of Hopewell Junction, New York, allegedly told officials he had crafted the item to serve as a homemade humidor for his cigars.

TSA officials subsequently told the passenger that the item could easily be mistaken by the flight crew and other passengers as a pipe bomb and cause a panic. Officials, therefore, couldn't allow him to carry it onto the plane. The man surrendered the item to TSA for disposal along with the torch-style lighters.

“Our TSA officers are vigilant about looking for explosive devices, and this certainly gave the impression that it could be a pipe bomb that someone was attempting to carry onto an aircraft,” TSA Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport Robert Duffy said in a statement. “Fortunately it turned out not to be an explosive device, but had he pulled it out during his flight, it could have caused a panic. Replica weapons are not permitted on aircraft and this easily could have passed for an improvised explosive device. It was a good catch on the part of the officers who were staffing the checkpoint.”

This article tagged under:

New YorkLaGuardia AirportTransportation Security AdministrationairportTSA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us