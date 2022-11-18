New Jersey

Armed Home Invasion Investigated in NJ

Three people were in the Fair Lawn home at the time and one was hurt, officials said

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are investigating an armed home invasion in New Jersey.

Few details were immediately available about the home invasion on 28th Street in Fair Lawn, which happened in broad daylight -- around 9 a.m. -- Thursday, prosecutors in Bergen County say.

Fair Lawn police officers responded to the home at that time for a report of an armed break-in. Three people were in the home and one of them suffered minor injuries, officials said. No other details were provided, including whether the home may have been targeted or who was inside at the time.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office says its investigation is ongoing in partnership with local police.

