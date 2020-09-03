home invasion

Home Invaders Terrorize NJ Couple at Gunpoint as Toddler Sits in Next Room

The two suspects made off with an estimated $53,000 in stolen jewelry, police said

Authorities are investigating an early-morning home invasion in New Jersey Thursday in which a woman ended up forced into a chair, a gun pointed at her head, and a man punched in the face as a 3-year-old girl sat in a bedroom nearby, officials say.

Two suspects, at least one armed with a revolver, broke into the Hackensack apartment shortly after midnight and immediately pointed the gun at the woman's head as he ordered her to sit in a chair, police said.

The male resident was then forced to the ground, also at gunpoint, and ordered to say where the money was. When he denied having any, one suspect punched him in the face and yanked two gold chains from his neck, officials say.

The second suspect entered a bedroom and stole a $20,000 Rolex watch, a gold chain and a gold ring with diamonds. Then both ran off with an estimated $53,000 in stolen jewelry.

The 3-year-old girl wasn't hurt.

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 844-466-6789.

